...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future “soon enough” as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play this season and if his future remains with the Packers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
GREEN BAY (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future "soon enough" as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play next season and if his future remains with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers, 39, discussed his future while speaking on an episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" that was released Wednesday morning. He spent much of the 1 1/2-hour conversation describing his recent isolation retreat in which he said he spent four days alone in a dark room.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.