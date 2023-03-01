Packers Rodgers Football

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future “soon enough” as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play this season and if his future remains with the Packers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he will make a decision on his future "soon enough" as the four-time MVP quarterback ponders whether to play next season and if his future remains with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, 39, discussed his future while speaking on an episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" that was released Wednesday morning. He spent much of the 1 1/2-hour conversation describing his recent isolation retreat in which he said he spent four days alone in a dark room.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments