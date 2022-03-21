Red Sox-Ortiz Baseball

Former Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Sept. 9, 2019. A Dominican drug trafficker orchestrated the shooting of Ortiz at a Dominican nightclub in 2019 because he felt disrespected by him and jealous, according to private investigators hired by Ortiz. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, according to private investigators the Red Sox slugger hired to look into the attack that nearly killed him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis reported by the Boston Globe on Saturday contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors.

