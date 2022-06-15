...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to less than 1 NM at times. For the Small Craft
Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may be patchy this evening before
becoming dense and widespread overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Painful playoff loss provides extra motivation for Packers
GREEN BAY — Whether they watched it over and over or tried to avoid repeated viewings, the Green Bay Packers head into this upcoming season motivated by the stunning and sudden finish to their most recent playoff run.
The Packers have grown all too accustomed to postseason heartbreak over the past decade or so, but the circumstances surrounding their 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it particularly tough to get over.
