...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 4 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Green Bay Packers tackle/guard Sean Rhyan (75), guard Elgton Jenkins (74), and center Jake Hanson (67) participate in a joint NFL football training camp with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two weeks as they recover from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday he still doesn't know whether either will play at Minnesota.
