...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY IN NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. West winds of 5 to 12 mph with gusts of
12 to 18 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also expected. Together,
these conditions will lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check
burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/.
Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positions of need Friday, May 12, 2023, by signing former Texans safety Jonathan Owens. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positions of need Friday by signing former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. Owens turns 28 on July 22 and is coming off a career-best season in which he started 17 games. He had 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles to rank second on the Texans in both categories. Owens is married to Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. Owens and Biles made posts on their social media accounts celebrating the signing. The Packers return Darnell Savage at one safety spot but otherwise lack safeties with starting experience.
