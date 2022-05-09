...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM CDT
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles may be difficult to operate within the
highest gusts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds will be along the terrain
ridge through central Ashland and northern Iron County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
