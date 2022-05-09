Packers Rookie Minicamp Football

Green Bay Packers’ Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed both of their first-round draft picks Friday, with former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt agreeing to terms.

Walker played linebacker and Wyatt was a defensive lineman on Georgia’s national championship team last season. The Packers selected Walker with 22nd pick and Wyatt with the 28th.

