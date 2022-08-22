Saints Packers Football

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari stretches before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has moved a step closer to returning from the knee injury that caused him to play only one game last season.

Bakhtiari participated in individual drills at Sunday's practice after getting removed from the physically unable to perform list.

