NFL Inspire Change Football

Former NFL players Jim Brown, left, and Takeo Spikes are shown during a sports and activism panel entitled "From Protest to Progress: Next Steps" Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in San Jose , Calif. The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations. “Focusing on building police and community relations is where real change and impact will be created community by community,” said former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, a Players Coalition Advocate and Executive Task Force Member. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations.

The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks with each team participating in game-day stadium activations and awareness.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments