APTOPIX Cardinals 49ers Football

Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt waves after an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday. (AP photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

J.J. Watt’s day started with a ceremonial bow following yet another sack. It ended with an emotional goodbye fitting for the end of the career of one of the NFL’s best defensive players.

Watt managed to go out still playing at a high level, adding two more sacks to his career total in the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

