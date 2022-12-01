...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and time as a Green Bay Packer. (AP Photo)
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82.
The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given.
