Obit Hadl Football

John Hadl is shown in August 1973. Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and time as a Green Bay Packer. (AP Photo)

 Anonymous

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82.

The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments