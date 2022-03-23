Packers Reed Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers. Reed indicated his choice Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.” The Packers haven’t yet announced his addition. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

 Emilee Chinn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed says he's heading to the Green Bay Packers.

Reed indicated his choice Tuesday by tweeting, "Let's gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay." The Packers haven't announced his addition yet.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments