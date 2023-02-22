...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blizzard conditions are most likely
within 10 miles of the Lake Superior shoreline. This area
includes portions of Wisconsin Highways 13, 112, 118, and
portions of US Highways 2 and 63 near Ashland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. Meyers Leonard is getting another chance at the NBA, nearly two years after he used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Leonard and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a 10-day contract, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, marking the 7-footer's return to the NBA after his use of an antisemitic slur while playing a video game two years ago.
The Bucks announced the signing Wednesday. ESPN first reported the Bucks were planning the move.
