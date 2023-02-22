Bucks Leonard Basketball

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. Meyers Leonard is getting another chance at the NBA, nearly two years after he used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Leonard and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a 10-day contract, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

 Matt Slocum

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract, marking the 7-footer's return to the NBA after his use of an antisemitic slur while playing a video game two years ago.

The Bucks announced the signing Wednesday. ESPN first reported the Bucks were planning the move.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments