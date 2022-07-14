...LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING OVER NORTHERN ASHLAND AND
EASTERN BAYFIELD COUNTIES...
Areas of locally dense fog have developed over portions of
northern Ashland and eastern Bayfield counties early this morning.
Reduced visibility as low as 1/2 to 1/4 mile have been reported.
The fog is expected to lift after 9 AM.
If you are traveling this morning, especially along Highway 2, be
prepared for changing visibility. Use your headlights and be
ready to reduce your speed if you encounter low visibility.
Former Boston Red Sox's Manny Ramirez, right, hugs former teammate David Ortiz (34) on the field during a pre-game ceremony held to present Ramirez with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz made a Hall of Fame career out of staring down pitchers with the game on the line. Looking out at the Cooperstown crowd for his induction speech is a whole different story. The longtime Red Sox slugger says he is "freaking out" about it and can't wait for it to be over with. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star who helped Boston win three World Series championships. He will be the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is inducted on July 24. He says all the walk-off hits were just part of being a ballplayer, but making a Hall of Fame induction speech isn't anything he ever expected.
