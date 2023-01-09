Texans Colts Football

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts gather on the field before their NFL football game in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin.

When Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance fighting for his life, football didn't matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant.

