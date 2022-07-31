...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
The areas affected include...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots, small hail, and
frequent cloud to water lightning. This area of thunderstorms was
located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Devils Island, to
10 nm northeast of Madeline Island, to near La Pointe, moving east at
35 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Oak Point, Stockton
Island, Madeline Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore, La
Pointe, Red Cliff, and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves,
lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe
harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard signs autographs at the NFL football team's practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard enters the final year of his contract knowing he will probably get more targets than ever now that former teammate Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders. That ought to give Lazard more incentive than ever. He already needed tremendous drive just to survive in the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State. Lazard was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. He didn't initially make the Packers' 53-man roster the following year. Now he has a chance to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for a Super Bowl contender.
