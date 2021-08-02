local athletes

Aneesa Tucker is a Bemidji State University and AHS track standout. Tucker, a heptathlete at Bemidji State, was part of the Beavers’ 4x400m relay team that broke the school record in 2021 with a time of 3:52.6. (Contributed photo)

A bevy of athletes from the area will be continuing their pursuits at universities across the state of Wisconsin and beyond in 2021.

This group includes Washburn High School’s Lily Wheeler, volleyball at the University of Puget Sound, and Caitlin Wheeler, volleyball at Brandeis University.

Ashland High School Athletic Director Travis Larson said Ashland graduates who plan to compete in college include Dylen Tutor, football at Ripon College; Abby Davidson, tennis at Carthage College; Jackson Bonneville, baseball at Itasca Community College; Abbi Moreland, soccer at UW-Stout; Jared Stricker, wrestling at UW-Eau Claire; and Elena George, cross country at North Dakota State University.

These athletes join the ranks of past AHS standouts Joran Brennan, basketball at Northland College; Maddy Cabe, volleyball at UW-Superior; Jake Moe, football at Central Lakes College; and Aneesa Tucker, track at Bemidji State University.

If you know of other local athletes who will be continuing in college, please contact sports reporter Paul Barnes at barnesuww42@gmail.com.

