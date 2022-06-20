U13

The Ashland Merchants and Washburn Sharptails renew their Upper 13 League rivalry on Sunday, July 3 in Ashland, and again on July 10 in Washburn. In 2021, the Merchants finished fourth in the Upper 13 with a 6-4 league record, while the Sharptails finished sixth at 4-6. The two teams split in play last season.

