...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gale-force gusts of 35 to 40
knots are possible this evening over the Outer Apostle Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Red Clay Classic returns Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 47th annual weekend of racing when four WISSOTA divisions compete for $110,000 in payoffs at the ABC Raceway in Ashland.
With its long history, the Red Clay Classic is an institution among drivers and fans of stock car racing, thousands of whom will converge upon the raceway to watch WISSOTA late models, modifieds, super stocks and Midwest mods cruise the 3/8-mile clay oval. The WISSOTA Promoters Association was founded in 1981 by track promoters in Wisconsin and Minnesota to offer uniform rules for the promoters and drivers involved in the late model and modified divisions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.