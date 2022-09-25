Red Clay Classic

(Contributed photo by Jason Van Horn)

The Red Clay Classic returns Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 47th annual weekend of racing when four WISSOTA divisions compete for $110,000 in payoffs at the ABC Raceway in Ashland.

With its long history, the Red Clay Classic is an institution among drivers and fans of stock car racing, thousands of whom will converge upon the raceway to watch WISSOTA late models, modifieds, super stocks and Midwest mods cruise the 3/8-mile clay oval. The WISSOTA Promoters Association was founded in 1981 by track promoters in Wisconsin and Minnesota to offer uniform rules for the promoters and drivers involved in the late model and modified divisions.

