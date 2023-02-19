...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for 2023. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.
Drew Rosenhaus, Jones' agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 — including an $8.52 million signing bonus — rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make. Jones confirmed his return to Green Bay by tweeting, "Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.