Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for 2023. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Running back Aaron Jones has agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured deal with a reduced salary for the upcoming season.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones' agent, said Jones will make $11 million in 2023 — including an $8.52 million signing bonus — rather than the $16 million he had been projected to make. Jones confirmed his return to Green Bay by tweeting, "Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back."

