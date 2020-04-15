Obit Willie Davis Football

FILE - This is a 1966 file photo showing Green Bay Packers' Willie Davis. Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. The Packers confirmed Davis' death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was 85. (AP Photo/File)

GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay Packers say Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Willie Davis has died at age 85.

