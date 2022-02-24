Monday Night Ashland Pool League 8-ball champions Scott & Ars #2 routinely win shootouts on the pool table.
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
The team placed second last year after winning it all in 2020 and returning to the top this season. Chalk it up to team balance, said Ashland transplant Joan Cansino, who moved from Costa Rica in 2016.
“When I recently moved here from my home in 2016, I rediscovered my passion for pool, and I started going to the bars to play pool by myself,” Cansino said. “That’s when I met Brian Green, and he invited me to play pool in the league. We call ourselves the “young guns” because we are all in our 30s. After Brian picked up TJ Anderson and Steve Moore, we had four players who are all skilled at about the same level. And that’s what you need to win your league. Since we became a team, we feel that all the pieces are in place, and it’s been nothing else but success.”
Not that winning the championship was a given for a team with such a pedigree. The Stagecoach Gunslingers, with Dylan Nowicki and Scott Chingo leading the way, kept things close, Cansino said.
“We were battling for first place with the Gunslingers the whole season,” she said. “Four weeks before season ended, we faced each other, and we lost pretty bad. At that point we still had a small lead — and the next three weeks we won everything! The Gunslingers could not keep up with us. In the end, the Barrel Inn team, which had a sensational finish, took second place.”
Chemistry has been the key for the team during a season in which every shot had consequences, Cansino said.
“More than a pool team we are family. We really care about each other,” Cansino said. “We are always there to support each other when we struggle at the table. When someone is not having a good night, normally the other three step up and do the job. We aren’t allowed to coach — there is no talking while a player is shooting — so it’s a lot of pressure for the person on the table. For me, my next shot is the most important. It’s about getting my cue ball to have a good position for the next shot. I have a routine: aligning myself properly, taking training strokes and then execution. I put my focus on where I am hitting the cue ball and controlling my speed.”
It’s a friendly league, Cansino said, even with the tight season-long three-team race for first. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some good-natured ribbing when the game is done.
“I would say for the most part players try to be very respectful and professional with the opponent,” he said, “so no one is talking smack during the game. But at the end of the day, we are all friends. After the game ... sure we talk smack.”
