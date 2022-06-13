...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Karri Bigboy claimed the state darts singles championship despite having played the sport for just two years. Bigboy practices up to three hours per day, three or four days per week, and is one of just three women to have won the title since 2004. (Contributed photo)
Not many athletes can pick up a sport and, in a mere two years, claim a state title. But don’t tell that to Karri Bigboy who, on May 19, at Woodside Dells Hotel & Suites in Wisconsin Dells, won the Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators state dart championship singles title, establishing herself as a force among dart players in Wisconsin despite a lack of experience and, frankly, being a woman, according to Bigboy.
“There are not many women competing at a high level in Wisconsin,” said Bigboy, who also qualified for state in 2021 — her first year in the sport. “I am one of only three female state singles champions since 2004. The first time I got to state and played only against male shooters, I was shocked. There were so few women competing compared to men. This year, I shot against and beat eight male opponents to win state. I didn’t shoot against one female. But I’ve worked hard in the short time I have been competing. When I first started learning the game I practiced almost daily. I would shoot for up to three hours at a time at least five nights a week in my garage. Now I practice three to four times a week either at an establishment with a dartboard or at home. I got into darts in July 2020, out of boredom due to the pandemic.”
