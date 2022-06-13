DartsChamp1.jpg

Karri Bigboy claimed the state darts singles championship despite having played the sport for just two years. Bigboy practices up to three hours per day, three or four days per week, and is one of just three women to have won the title since 2004. (Contributed photo)

Not many athletes can pick up a sport and, in a mere two years, claim a state title. But don’t tell that to Karri Bigboy who, on May 19, at Woodside Dells Hotel & Suites in Wisconsin Dells, won the Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators state dart championship singles title, establishing herself as a force among dart players in Wisconsin despite a lack of experience and, frankly, being a woman, according to Bigboy.

“There are not many women competing at a high level in Wisconsin,” said Bigboy, who also qualified for state in 2021 — her first year in the sport. “I am one of only three female state singles champions since 2004. The first time I got to state and played only against male shooters, I was shocked. There were so few women competing compared to men. This year, I shot against and beat eight male opponents to win state. I didn’t shoot against one female. But I’ve worked hard in the short time I have been competing. When I first started learning the game I practiced almost daily. I would shoot for up to three hours at a time at least five nights a week in my garage. Now I practice three to four times a week either at an establishment with a dartboard or at home. I got into darts in July 2020, out of boredom due to the pandemic.”

DartsChamp2.jpg

Bigboy throws during her final match to claim the state title. (Contributed photo)

