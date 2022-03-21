...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
Free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan are staying with the Green Bay Packers.
A person familiar with the situation said Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. Another person familiar with the situation said Tonyan also has agreed to terms with the Packers.
