Packers Douglas Football

Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

 Matt Ludtke

Free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan are staying with the Green Bay Packers.

A person familiar with the situation said Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. Another person familiar with the situation said Tonyan also has agreed to terms with the Packers.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments