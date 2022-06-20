Brandon Copp continued his winning ways, Nick Oreskovich returned to Victory Lane for the first time in two seasons, and Andrew Inman won his first-ever feature in Ashland at the ABC Raceway on Saturday, June 18. These three drivers gained invitations to compete in the prestigious Afco Shocks Race of Champions, to be held as part of the Speedway Motors WISSOTA 100 weekend to be held September 13-17, at the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Travis Hazelton, Dennis Groom and DeJay Jarecki also picked up feature wins during the 18-race program. Race results are as follows:

WISSOTA Modifieds

