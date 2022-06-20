Six new members will be inducted into the ABC Raceway’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 9. Contributors Ashland Construction and Lake Nebagamon Redi-Mix; drivers Keane Laakson (posthumously), Brady Smith and Ken Truscott; and volunteer Lori Schmidt all will be honored. A luncheon in their honor will be held at Zar’s Banquet Hall in Ashland on the afternoon of July 9, followed by introduction during intermission at the races that night. The class of 2022 brings the total number of members in the ABC Raceway Hall of Fame to 73.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments