That time of year is fast becoming this time of year, and fall sports are kicking, passing, jumping and rushing in. Which brings me to freelance writing, limited time, and the platoon of athletic directors, teachers, coaches, family, friends and fans I'll be counting on to get our Bay-Area teams and players the coverage and 15 minutes of fame they deserve.

I can't do it without you. I need your pictures. Your results. Your athletes who are doing things outside of sports – maybe they are musicians, singers, compete as equestrians or in FFA, excel in drama, do forensics, whatever. Ashland, Bayfield, Butternut, Drummond, Mellen, South Shore, and Washburn school districts, along with Northland College, all will be worthy of some love this year and I'm begging folks who are into their team's sports to send me what they've got. Photos are pure gold, and a short recap won't hurt either. Long ago, in my very short career as a professional journalist, I remember this being the battle cry: “Photos, photos, photos.” Times may have changed, but not the call for interesting photos of players in action. Action shots – that's the key – they are always super-cool and lots of fun.

