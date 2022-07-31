...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
The areas affected include...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots, small hail, and
frequent cloud to water lightning. This area of thunderstorms was
located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Devils Island, to
10 nm northeast of Madeline Island, to near La Pointe, moving east at
35 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Oak Point, Stockton
Island, Madeline Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore, La
Pointe, Red Cliff, and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves,
lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe
harbor immediately until these storms pass.
&&
That time of year is fast becoming this time of year, and fall sports are kicking, passing, jumping and rushing in. Which brings me to freelance writing, limited time, and the platoon of athletic directors, teachers, coaches, family, friends and fans I'll be counting on to get our Bay-Area teams and players the coverage and 15 minutes of fame they deserve.
I can't do it without you. I need your pictures. Your results. Your athletes who are doing things outside of sports – maybe they are musicians, singers, compete as equestrians or in FFA, excel in drama, do forensics, whatever. Ashland, Bayfield, Butternut, Drummond, Mellen, South Shore, and Washburn school districts, along with Northland College, all will be worthy of some love this year and I'm begging folks who are into their team's sports to send me what they've got. Photos are pure gold, and a short recap won't hurt either. Long ago, in my very short career as a professional journalist, I remember this being the battle cry: “Photos, photos, photos.” Times may have changed, but not the call for interesting photos of players in action. Action shots – that's the key – they are always super-cool and lots of fun.
