The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association held a virtual meeting Thursday concerning the fate of the upcoming fall sports season, and the WIAA Board of Control voted 8-3 in favor of starting the 2020 fall sports season on a delayed schedule.
Lower risk sports, which include girls tennis and boys and girls cross country, as well as girls golf and swimming, will begin Aug. 17, while higher risk sports including football, boys soccer and volleyball will see their seasons begin on Sept. 7.
