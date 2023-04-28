...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant snow and rain water runoff may cause water
levels in area streams and rivers to increase and flooding is
possible. Areas with no snow are also susceptible to flooding due
to already saturated soils.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Cook, Lake, Carlton, South St.
Louis, Central St. Louis, South Itasca, Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin
and Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett,
Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches with potentially higher
amounts across the area is expected Friday through Sunday.
This will result in ponding of water on saturated soils and
surface runoff. Expect quick rises on area streams and
rivers.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The WIAA is establishing a point system that will help ensure small-town teams are competitive and at least limiting the advantage that private schools often enjoy. Bay-Area coaches are enthusiastic about the move.
Let fairness prevail throughout the land. That appears to be the position members of the WIAA were taking when, by a 265-115 majority, high schools voted April 26, to enact a point system intended to promote fair competition among all Wisconsin high schools.
The system will be applied as follows: four points for winning a state title, three points for advancing to the championship game, two points for advancing to the state semifinals and one point for advancing to the state quarterfinal or sectional final. School athletic programs that accumulate six or more points over three previous seasons will be moved up one division, among schools with larger enrollments and likely stiffer competition. While no solution might ever have been deemed optimal by all Wisconsin high schools – as the 115 nay votes suggest – Bay-Area coaches Travis Larson, head coach of football at Ashland High School, and Josh Hansen, head boys basketball coach at Drummond, are positive about the shift that will begin with the 2024-2025 season. Hanson, who has guided two teams to state and who annually assembles among the strongest basketball teams in WIAA Division 5, likes what he sees with some reservations about how programs may move up and down divisions.
