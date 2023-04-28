Enrollment

The WIAA is establishing a point system that will help ensure small-town teams are competitive and at least limiting the advantage that private schools often enjoy. Bay-Area coaches are enthusiastic about the move.

 Contributed photo by Kevin Scott

Let fairness prevail throughout the land. That appears to be the position members of the WIAA were taking when, by a 265-115 majority, high schools voted April 26, to enact a point system intended to promote fair competition among all Wisconsin high schools.

The system will be applied as follows: four points for winning a state title, three points for advancing to the championship game, two points for advancing to the state semifinals and one point for advancing to the state quarterfinal or sectional final. School athletic programs that accumulate six or more points over three previous seasons will be moved up one division, among schools with larger enrollments and likely stiffer competition. While no solution might ever have been deemed optimal by all Wisconsin high schools – as the 115 nay votes suggest – Bay-Area coaches Travis Larson, head coach of football at Ashland High School, and Josh Hansen, head boys basketball coach at Drummond, are positive about the shift that will begin with the 2024-2025 season. Hanson, who has guided two teams to state and who annually assembles among the strongest basketball teams in WIAA Division 5, likes what he sees with some reservations about how programs may move up and down divisions.

