STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association
Board of Control reviewed and acted on coaches committee
recommendations impacting winter sports–including the addition of an
individual State Tournament Series for girls wrestling in 2022–and
other rule and budget considerations in response to the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic, at its June virtual meeting today.
In recognition of the challenges many students may have experienced
with access and adapting to virtual schooling last spring following
school closures because of COVID-19, the Board voted unanimously to
allow a school option to defer academic eligibility grade requirements
for all students until the first grading period of the 2020-21 school
year. The executive office will be providing additional guidance for
members in the coming days.
Another Board decision in response to the COVID-19 pandemic extends
the window one week to use the coaches’ five unrestricted coaching
days for this summer only. This allows 11-player football coaches
unrestricted contact through Aug. 1 and all other coaches through Aug.
8. The extended period reflects a heightened emphasis on
acclimatization for the health and safety for student-athletes. The
executive office will be providing additional guidance for members in
the coming days.
In an effort to address the impact on the operational budget following
the cancellation of revenue-producing tournaments during the COVID-19
pandemic, the Board approved a number of Executive Staff
recommendations to increase revenue and contain expenditures in
2020-21. All regional, sectional and State Tournament ticket prices
will be increased $1. In addition, State Tournament school mileage
reimbursements for team and individual travel will decrease 50 cents
per mile for 2020-21 only, and the regional and sectional host revenue
sharing percentage will be decreased by 5 percent for one year only.
Furthermore, Sports Advisory Committee meetings and all sport Coaches
Advisory Committee meetings will be conducted virtually in 2020-21,
and mileage reimbursement for board, staff, committees and officials
will be reduced 5 cents per mile.
A much-discussed coaches’ recommendation to add a girls division to
the State Tournament Series in wrestling was amended to conduct a
girls-only individual tournament in 2021-22. Girls and boys will be
permitted to wrestle each other during the regular season, but the
Tournament Series will be gender exclusive. In other wrestling-related
Board action, Trackwrestling.com will be used to randomly place
sectional champions on the State Individual Tournament brackets in all
divisions with the second- and third-place sectional finishers placed
on the opposite half of the bracket beginning in 2021. In addition,
the start time for the finals of the team sectional tournament for
Divisions 2 and 3 will be 20 minutes following the completion of the
semifinals or earlier if both coaches agree.
For boys and girls basketball, the Board approved implementing a
computerized seeding system for the State Tournament Series. The
system will be developed by the WIAA with the goal to have it
available in 2020-21, and no later than 2021-22. This action will
require members designated as the home team to enter the scores of all
their regular-season games into the WIAA Score Center database
purposes starting in the 2020-21 season.
Three gymnastics recommendations received approval. One eliminates the
language “multi-school meets involving four or more teams may stop the
warm-up time for bar and vault changes” from the regulations. Another
alters the admissions policy for sectionals and the State Team
Tournament to provide free admissions for a maximum 15 individuals on
a team to include competitors, alternates, coaches, managers and other
team personnel. The third adds the language to add a safety zone mat,
in compliance with NFHS vault rules, to the list of equipment required
to host the sectional meet.
In hockey, the Board approved retaining a two-division State
Tournament Series indefinitely by eliminating the experiment language
from the existing regulations. Also approved was a recommendation for
the State Boys Hockey Tournament to involve the head coaches of
qualifying teams for both divisions to determine seeds for each
division beginning in 2021.
The one other hockey recommendation supported by the Board implements
an eight-minute, sudden victory overtime period followed by a five
minute three-on-three period during the regular season. If no winner
is determined after the two overtime periods, the game is recorded as
a tie. In a tie following regulation during the Tournament Series, an
eight-minute sudden victory overtime period will be played. If no
victor is determined, the ice will be resurfaced followed by a
17-minute sudden victory overtime period. If a winner is still not
determined, a five-minute, four-on-four sudden victory period will be
played and then a five-minute, three-on-three sudden victory period if
necessary. If a winner remains undecided, a 17-minute, three-on-three
sudden victory period will be played after a resurfacing of the ice.
One Medical Advisory Committee recommendation received approval. For
grades 6-8, wrestling weight differentials will be 10 pounds up to 100
pounds, 10 percent for 100-200 pounds and 30 pounds for more than 200
pounds.
Three changes related to the Conference Realignment Task Force
received confirmation from the Board, including adding one additional
member to the committee, revising the realignment process flow chart
and identifying new approval timelines for “fast track” applications.
The Board also ratified spring cooperative programs for the 2020-21
and 2021-22 seasons, and it formally approved the Guidance for Summer
Activities provided to the membership, as well as a revision to
clarify the Spectator Crowd Control Policies that permit face masks
intended for personal health and protection. Approval of a spending
resolution during development of the 2020-21 operational budget was
also a part of the Board’s action items. Other action items approved
by the Board include the winter sports financial statements, and the
general fund financial statement and payments for May.
Among the meeting’s discussions and reports were options for
conducting the 2020 Area Meetings, and the New AD Workshop scheduled
for July 20.
The Board also received liaison reports from John Ashley of the
Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Nathan DeLany of the
Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
The membership of the WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs
for 513 senior high schools and 49 junior high/middle level schools in
its membership. It sponsors 27 championship tournament series for boys
and girls in 2020-21. For more information, please contact the WIAA
office at (715) 344-8580.
