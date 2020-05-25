Ashland High School senior Justin Weiss was recently presented
with the 2020 Tony Osredkar Memorial Award. This annual award
is presented to Ashland High School's Most Outstanding Wrestling
Athlete. Weiss was selected based on his exceptional four-year
wrestling career, academics, and student community
involvement. He will be furthering his academics and wrestling
this fall while attending Itasca Community College in Grand
Rapids, Minn.
Individuals in the photo include Justin, his Mother, Ashland
Wrestling Coach, and Tony's siblings. Pictured (from left)
are Donna Nye (sister of Tony Osredkar), AHS wrestling coach Joe
Hasskamp, Weiss’ mother Robin Dykstra, Justin Weiss, William
"Bud" Osredkar Jr. (brother of Tony Osredkar), and Diane
Schwiesow (sister of Tony Osredkar).
