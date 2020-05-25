2020 Osredkar Award
Contributed Photo

Ashland High School senior Justin Weiss was recently presented

with the 2020 Tony Osredkar Memorial Award. This annual award

is presented to Ashland High School&#39;s Most Outstanding Wrestling

Athlete. Weiss was selected based on his exceptional four-year

wrestling career, academics, and student community

involvement. He will be furthering his academics and wrestling

this fall while attending Itasca Community College in Grand

Rapids, Minn. 

Individuals in the photo include Justin, his Mother, Ashland

Wrestling Coach, and Tony&#39;s siblings.  Pictured (from left)

are Donna Nye (sister of Tony Osredkar), AHS wrestling coach Joe

Hasskamp, Weiss’ mother Robin Dykstra, Justin Weiss, William

&quot;Bud&quot; Osredkar Jr. (brother of Tony Osredkar), and Diane

Schwiesow (sister of Tony Osredkar).

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments