...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and north central
and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing.
Dress in layers and make sure you are wearing a hat, and gloves.
There was little the Mellen Granite Diggers boys basketball team could do to stop the Washburn Castle Guards in the 'Diggers 79-52 defeat on Friday, Jan. 27, at Mellen. With a balanced attack including four junior starters including point guard Louie Sunday (No. 10), pictured here with the ball while fellow 'Guards junior Alec Croteau (No. 4) trails, Washburn currently sits in third place in the Indianhead Conference with a 9-3 record, and 12-3 overall. Mellen is led by senior point guard Tommy Zakovec's 31.2 point-per-game average but, with a young team overall, the 'Diggers are taking their lumps against the upper echelon teams of the Indianhead Conference. Mellen falls to 4-8 in the Indianhead with the loss. Zakovec, shown defending here, ranks No. 4 in the state in scoring this season, highlighted by two 60-point outbursts.
