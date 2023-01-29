Washburn hoops

(Contributed photo by Maggie Zakovec)

There was little the Mellen Granite Diggers boys basketball team could do to stop the Washburn Castle Guards in the 'Diggers 79-52 defeat on Friday, Jan. 27, at Mellen. With a balanced attack including four junior starters including point guard Louie Sunday (No. 10), pictured here with the ball while fellow 'Guards junior Alec Croteau (No. 4) trails, Washburn currently sits in third place in the Indianhead Conference with a 9-3 record, and 12-3 overall. Mellen is led by senior point guard Tommy Zakovec's 31.2 point-per-game average but, with a young team overall, the 'Diggers are taking their lumps against the upper echelon teams of the Indianhead Conference. Mellen falls to 4-8 in the Indianhead with the loss. Zakovec, shown defending here, ranks No. 4 in the state in scoring this season, highlighted by two 60-point outbursts. 

