The Washburn Castle Guards (15-5) defeated the Bayfield Trollers (8-12) twice this year, taking both games by 15 points in 73-58 and 70-55 victories. Because the teams will not meet in the WIAA playoffs, the Trollers will have to wear the losses until next season while the ‘Guards enjoy bragging rights. (Photo contributed by Washburn Castle Guards Boys Basketball)

Two schools just miles apart, with well over 70 years of healthily and sometimes bitterly contested battles in boys basketball, clashed once again on Friday, Feb. 10, when the host Washburn Castle Guards provided a rude welcome to the visiting Bayfield Trollers in a packed Robert Gasperini Gymnasium. That the ‘Guards took down the Trollers 70-55 to claim bragging rights for another year was no doubt satisfying to the home team and it’s screaming fans, but this rivalry is more than just about wins and losses, according to Washburn coach Duane Gasperini.

“The Bayfield-Washburn rivalry is kind of what high school sports is all about.” Gasperini said. “People from both schools mark the games on their calendar when the schedule comes out – the rivalry goes back before my time. I remember as a kid the gyms just being packed before the games – a lot of the kids and parents know each other and are friends. The rivalry has always been intact despite what either team’s record is.”

The Bayfield-Washburn rivalry has been hotly contested for well over 70 years, and shows no signs of letting up. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

