...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Washburn's senior pitcher Reese Fleig helped lead the Castle Guards to a 13-5 season and a share of the conference championship with Hurley. For his efforts, he was named player of the year as he prepares to take his cleats to the University of Wisconsin-Superior. (File photo)
Senior baseball pitcher Reese Fleig led the Washburn Castle Guards to an Indianhead Conference baseball co-championship with Hurley, a 13-5 season, and on June 9 was named by conference coaches as the league's player of the year. Fleig, who has committed to play baseball for the University of Wisconsin-Superior, set a 'Guards school record for lowest ERA while also batting .393. In addition to his production on the field, Fleig was a key contributor off the field according to coach David Barningham, who was named conference coach of the year.
"Reese was a three-year starter. He would have been four, but we missed the COVID season," Barningham said. "He was captain for two years. A great athlete and better student and person. I call him a sponge because he’s the most coachable kid I’ve ever had. He takes whatever you tell him to heart. I have high hopes for him as he moves into college ball at UW-Superior next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.