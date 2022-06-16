FleigMain

Washburn's senior pitcher Reese Fleig helped lead the Castle Guards to a 13-5 season and a share of the conference championship with Hurley. For his efforts, he was named player of the year as he prepares to take his cleats to the University of Wisconsin-Superior. (File photo)

Senior baseball pitcher Reese Fleig led the Washburn Castle Guards to an Indianhead Conference baseball co-championship with Hurley, a 13-5 season, and on June 9 was named by conference coaches as the league's player of the year. Fleig, who has committed to play baseball for the University of Wisconsin-Superior, set a 'Guards school record for lowest ERA while also batting .393. In addition to his production on the field, Fleig was a key contributor off the field according to coach David Barningham, who was named conference coach of the year.

"Reese was a three-year starter. He would have been four, but we missed the COVID season," Barningham said. "He was captain for two years. A great athlete and better student and person. I call him a sponge because he’s the most coachable kid I’ve ever had. He takes whatever you tell him to heart. I have high hopes for him as he moves into college ball at UW-Superior next year."

Fleig also pitched a perfect game against Butternut this season as he built his player of the year resume. (File photo)

