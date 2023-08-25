Washburn soccer

The Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team is a favorite to claim the Heart O' North Conference title this season, and looks to be a force in WIAA D4 as well. The 'Guards return three all-conference players and are guided by Head Coach Olaf Kirsten who brings over 30 years of experience to the team.

Last year, the Spooner Rails boys soccer team moved through the Heart O' North Conference unbeaten, finishing a full four games ahead of second-place Washburn's young and promising squad.

With the Castle Guards' 7-1 thrashing of the Rails at home on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the first game of the season for both teams, Washburn may have made a statement to HON foes that in 2023 the 'Guards are the team to beat.

  

