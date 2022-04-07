WashburnBaseball1

Senior Reese Fleig, a returning all-conference performer, will be counted upon to provide big numbers on offense for the Washburn Castle Guards, while also shutting down opposing teams when he takes the mound. The 'Guards, who lost only one starter from 2021, are coming off a strong season in which the team made it to the regional finals. (File photo)

Washburn Castle Guards coach David Barningham is optimistic his team's 2022 season will be a hit. Coming off last season in which the 'Guards earned a berth in a WIAA D4 regional championship game and had a 9-9 season overall with a 7-8 record in the competitive Indianhead Conference, Washburn brings back a bevy of players with experience in playing winning baseball. Team goals are high, according to Barningham.

"Washburn is excited for this season," said Barningham, whose team must replace only one player from last year — shortstop Evan Ludwig. "After a strong end of last season, with a playoff push to the regional championship where we lost to Northwood/Solon Springs, we have high expectations. We are returning the majority of our team."

