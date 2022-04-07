...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Senior Reese Fleig, a returning all-conference performer, will be counted upon to provide big numbers on offense for the Washburn Castle Guards, while also shutting down opposing teams when he takes the mound. The 'Guards, who lost only one starter from 2021, are coming off a strong season in which the team made it to the regional finals. (File photo)
Washburn Castle Guards coach David Barningham is optimistic his team's 2022 season will be a hit. Coming off last season in which the 'Guards earned a berth in a WIAA D4 regional championship game and had a 9-9 season overall with a 7-8 record in the competitive Indianhead Conference, Washburn brings back a bevy of players with experience in playing winning baseball. Team goals are high, according to Barningham.
"Washburn is excited for this season," said Barningham, whose team must replace only one player from last year — shortstop Evan Ludwig. "After a strong end of last season, with a playoff push to the regional championship where we lost to Northwood/Solon Springs, we have high expectations. We are returning the majority of our team."
