...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued later tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The Ashland Oredockers baseball team has squeezed in enough games to secure a 3-0 record as it and other teams across the region have struggled to find playing time with this year's late spring. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
For fans, players, athletic directors and coaches, this spring’s weather has been no ally. Rescheduling games has been, for some sports, the only activity thus far in the season. While track teams with indoor facilities have largely been unaffected, getting soccer games in has been patchy while many baseball and softball teams have been waiting on deck for their first games. Local coaches are trying to work around the late spring, knowing that this is Wisconsin and weather is always a challenge.
Ryan Tiberg, athletic director for South Shore High School in Port Wing, a school of just 56 students, this spring is fielding teams in track and field, golf and baseball — or trying to, anyway.
