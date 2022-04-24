Spring sports

The Ashland Oredockers baseball team has squeezed in enough games to secure a 3-0 record as it and other teams across the region have struggled to find playing time with this year's late spring. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)

For fans, players, athletic directors and coaches, this spring’s weather has been no ally. Rescheduling games has been, for some sports, the only activity thus far in the season. While track teams with indoor facilities have largely been unaffected, getting soccer games in has been patchy while many baseball and softball teams have been waiting on deck for their first games. Local coaches are trying to work around the late spring, knowing that this is Wisconsin and weather is always a challenge.

Ryan Tiberg, athletic director for South Shore High School in Port Wing, a school of just 56 students, this spring is fielding teams in track and field, golf and baseball — or trying to, anyway.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments