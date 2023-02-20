Gymnastics

(Contributed photo)

The Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team carried on with its successful season by claiming the Great Northern Small School Conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Marshfield. In a true team effort, the 'Dockers claimed titles and places on the podium in every event. Top performers were: Tessa McFarlane - Gymnast of the Year,  first team all-conference, first place in vault, floor, and all-around, fourth place on beam. Leanna Lipske - first team all-conference, first place on beam; third place in vault and all around, fourth place on floor. Jaycee Erickson - second team all-conference, second place on bars. Brianna Quaderer - fifth place in vault. Ella Pearson - fifth place on bars. Ali Vittone - fifth place on beam.

The team travels to Antigo on Saturday, Feb. 25 for sectional tournament competition where individuals and the team as a whole will strive to put together top performances in what appears to be an excellent opportunity to secure berths at the state meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on March 3-4. 

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments