...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
11 to 16 inches, except 15 to 20 inches for northern Bayfield
county possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team carried on with its successful season by claiming the Great Northern Small School Conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Marshfield. In a true team effort, the 'Dockers claimed titles and places on the podium in every event. Top performers were: Tessa McFarlane - Gymnast of the Year, first team all-conference, first place in vault, floor, and all-around, fourth place on beam. Leanna Lipske - first team all-conference, first place on beam; third place in vault and all around, fourth place on floor. Jaycee Erickson - second team all-conference, second place on bars. Brianna Quaderer - fifth place in vault. Ella Pearson - fifth place on bars. Ali Vittone - fifth place on beam.
The team travels to Antigo on Saturday, Feb. 25 for sectional tournament competition where individuals and the team as a whole will strive to put together top performances in what appears to be an excellent opportunity to secure berths at the state meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on March 3-4.
