Ashland senior Elaina Seeger is the 2022 Heart O' North Conference pole-vault champion after clearing 9 feet, 9 inches at the conference meet on May 17 in Cameron. Seeger, who qualified for state in 2021 — her first year competing in the event —- appears to be peaking at the right time. Her conference-winning vault would have placed No. 12 at the state meet last season, where Seeger took No. 16.

