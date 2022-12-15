Drummond hoops

(Contributed photo by Kelly Randolph)

 Kelly Randolph

With both teams featuring experienced rosters, returning all-conference performers and traditionally stingy defenses, the Drummond Lumberjacks and Lumberjills basketball teams have kicked off their respective seasons in fine form as both squads remain unbeaten with 3-0 records.

Barring the unforeseen, it appears likely that the 'Jills may ring in the new year at 6-0 while the 'Jacks were scheduled for a stiff test at home Thursday against fellow unbeaten Hurley in a game concluded too late to make press deadline.

