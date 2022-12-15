12-16-MadisonFeature.jpg

Ashland Oredockers wrestlers Madison Burns, a fifth-place finisher at Wisconsin's first-ever state girls wrestling tournament last season, and Bella Roman remain undefeated after two tournaments this winter. Burns is an experienced grappler with an already decorated resume since starting in the sport in third grade. Roman, who was unavailable to be interviewed, is relatively new and barely scratching the surface of her potential. (Contributed photo)

As the Ashland Oredockers boys wrestling team rounds itself into shape behind the well-known efforts of undefeated and highly ranked 220-pound senior Isaac Pearce, two other 'Dockers wrestlers also remain unbeaten.

Super sophomores Madison Burns and Bella Roman are female wrestlers who, early in their careers, are already making a mark in Wisconsin as forces on the mat. Although Roman, who typically wrestles in the 160-pound class, was unavailable for interview, Burns, wrestling at 220 pounds this winter, was happy to pass on praise for her teammate and the synergy they share in helping each other improve.

Madison Burns

Burns
12-16-Bella Roman Photo.jpg

Roman
2-1-Maddie-Photo.jpeg

Madison Burns placed fifth in the 235-pound class at the WIAA’s first-ever girls wrestling state championship in January. Burns, who went 3-1 in the tournament, suffered her only loss to eventual state champion Cambree Lokken, the 10th-ranked wrester in the United States in the class. Burns is shown here in her final match, which she won by pin. (Contributed photo)

