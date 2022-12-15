...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle.. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ashland Oredockers wrestlers Madison Burns, a fifth-place finisher at Wisconsin's first-ever state girls wrestling tournament last season, and Bella Roman remain undefeated after two tournaments this winter. Burns is an experienced grappler with an already decorated resume since starting in the sport in third grade. Roman, who was unavailable to be interviewed, is relatively new and barely scratching the surface of her potential. (Contributed photo)
Madison Burns placed fifth in the 235-pound class at the WIAA’s first-ever girls wrestling state championship in January. Burns, who went 3-1 in the tournament, suffered her only loss to eventual state champion Cambree Lokken, the 10th-ranked wrester in the United States in the class. Burns is shown here in her final match, which she won by pin. (Contributed photo)
As the Ashland Oredockers boys wrestling team rounds itself into shape behind the well-known efforts of undefeated and highly ranked 220-pound senior Isaac Pearce, two other 'Dockers wrestlers also remain unbeaten.
Super sophomores Madison Burns and Bella Roman are female wrestlers who, early in their careers, are already making a mark in Wisconsin as forces on the mat. Although Roman, who typically wrestles in the 160-pound class, was unavailable for interview, Burns, wrestling at 220 pounds this winter, was happy to pass on praise for her teammate and the synergy they share in helping each other improve.
