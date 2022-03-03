The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball regional tournament has begun, and the Drummond Lumberjacks, Mellen Granite Diggers, and South Shore Cardinals remain in contention for a berth in sectionals while the Butternut Midgets, Washburn Castle Guards, Ashland Oredockers, and Bayfield Trollers — who lost to Mellen by a score of 70-60 at Mellen Tuesday — have seen their seasons conclude. For players, fans, and school faculty, the end of a season — particularly basketball, which for many senior athletes can mark the end of their high school sports experience — is never easy, according to Eric Iverson, a middle school social studies teacher who has been an educator in the Bayfield School District for over 15 years.
“Middle school covers sixth grade through eighth grade, so you get to spend three years getting to know students,” Iverson, who over a season takes hundreds of photos of Troller games, said. “I arrived at the Mellen game a little late, and the Granite Diggers were ahead of Bayfield 14-0 by then. I knew it could be the last high school game for our three seniors, Daunte Gordon, Aidan McKuen and Lennox LaPointe as well as Leora DePerry, the team’s manager .... After the game, I went to look at some of their photos from middle school basketball, and I became a little nostalgic. They were just kids full of mischievous behaviors, as kids are, but each with their own personality.
