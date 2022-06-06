WIAA State Track and Field 6-3-22

Ashland’s Grace Moravchik took fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles Friday at the WIAA state track meet in La Cross. Other local finishers were:

Clayton Bjork, high jump — fifth place, Drummond

