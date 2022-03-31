Wrestling brief

Ashland Oredockers wrestler Tilly Burns (left) placed second in the girls age 15-16, 152-pound weight class at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Youth State Tournament held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison March 25-26. Also making podium in their respective age groups were Carlos Jordan, who placed third at 210 pounds; and Quincy Jordan, who took fifth at 165 pounds. Others who competed at state were Addie Lunn, Memphis Laakonen, and Wyatt Granados. Each wrestler making state qualified by placing in the top three in their divisions at a regional competition held in Merrill on March 19.

