This weekend’s trip to the state wrestling tournament in Madison marked the end of mat time for two Ashland friends who began wrestling together when they still were learning to read and write.
Austin Defoe, an Oredockers senior, and Isaac Pearce, a junior, both made the podium at the tournament at Madison’s Kohl Center. Defoe, who placed fifth in the 126-pound class, earned a podium spot for the second straight year after taking third in 2021 – an accomplishment matched just twice in AHS wrestling history, first by Isaac’s cousin Jack Pearce, who was himself a state champion, and then by Jared Stricker, a state champion last year.
Isaac Pearce, wrestling in his first state tournament, took third at 220 pounds.
The duo have grappled alongside one another for years — since Defoe was in second grade and Pearce in first grade — often traveling great distances while forging a deep friendship, according to Pearce's mother Shannon Thomas.
"Isaac and Austin have always been very close since they started wrestling for the wrestling club," Thomas said. "Over the years, during the wrestling season, our families have traveled all over for many different wrestling tournaments. It has been exciting to watch them have success, as they did this year. This is their last season together and it has been special to be there to support and cheer for both of them."
Bill Defoe, Austin's father, also recalled fondly the time the families have spent cheering their children over the years.
"When Austin started in kindergarten, our youth coach Tyler Pearce began bringing his nephew Isaac to practice," Defoe said. "Next thing I know, we are traveling to youth tournaments together with Isaac's grandfather Bill Pearce and grandfather Gina. Isaac has become such a part of our family, and Austin theirs. Wrestling families are not like any other sport — there is a special closeness. Isaac is treated like another one of my kids. To have Isaac be with Austin (at state) filled our hearts."
It was a terrific season for both wrestlers, to say the least.
Adding to his third-place finish in 2021, Defoe returned to state ranked No. 2 in his weight class, placed fifth at state with a 42-4 season record and a sectional championship title. Pearce was ranked No. 9 in state in his weight class and was a conference champion before finishing third at state following a 46-7 season.
Sharing this success with his best friend has been remarkable, Austin Defoe said.
"Isaac has been my best friend since at least first grade; our families have been as close as if we were related by blood," Austin Defoe said. "His grandfather Bill Pearce has been like a grandfather to me throughout the years. Isaac has been there for me, whether it be wrestling or not, and competing with him at state is a perfect end to my high school career. Ever since we were kids, Isaac has inspired me to be the best version of myself I could be."
Pearce echoed his buddy’s words.
"Austin and I have been competing side-by-side for as long as I can remember, and we fuel off each other's success," he said." Next year will be different but I know I'll have his support. I am going to miss travelling to the Wisconsin Dells with him and competing in the national tournaments ...."
As for next year? Should Defoe continue wrestling, there are colleges out there recruiting him. Pearce, with one year left at AHS, has a clearer picture.
"I plan to strive to get better for next year," he said. "Being a captain on the team, I learned to be a good leader. And at state I found out it was not as nerve-wracking as I thought it was going to be."
