...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds around 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through
Saturday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches, except 18 to 23 inches
for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create whiteout conditions
at times, especially along the exposed stretches of U.S. Highway
2 between Ashland and Hurley. Snow loading on trees from the
past storm in combination with the high winds may cause tree
damage resulting in power outages in cold weather.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Based on the shoes and clothes, this may be Ashland High School students' first swipe at universal weight equipment, from as far back as 50 years ago.
Popular when introduced in the late 1970s — though the machines were certainly available before then — high school athletic programs often used this all-in-one equipment to introduce athletes to weightlifting. The enthusiasm of these young men, most likely in gym class, cannot be denied as they press and pull their way through a workout while donning street clothes.
