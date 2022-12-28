Led on this night by Dave Pero's 13 rebounds, the Ashland Oredockers 1982 basketball team played before big crowds 40 years ago while doing battle in the now-defunct Lumberjack Conference with at least some of the schools the 'Dockers football team continues to face in the Great Northern Conference.
None of the old Lumberjack Conference teams, however, made the move to the Heart 'O North Conference which Ashland basketball teams now call home. Small-school Lumberjack teams Park Falls and Phillips would likely be outgunned in 2022-2023, but back then the two programs made state in WIAA Class B and a couple years later in WIAA D3. Notably, Park Falls was led by David Greenwood, one of Wisconsin's all-time great athletes who went on to become an All-American in both football and track for the University of Wisconsin and then played professionally for nearly a decade including a stint with the Green Bay Packers. There is no questioning that some terrific players suited up for the Oredockers 40 years ago, as well, including Pero whose rebound total here is outstanding for any era. In fairness to the current 'Dockers players, it can also be noted that what constituted "going high" in 1982 is perhaps a bit underwhelming by today's standards where it is not uncommon to see high school players regularly dunk in games.
