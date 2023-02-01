TWISH

The year 1984 was a big one for Bay-Area basketball teams. Not only did the Ashland Oredockers girls basketball team bring home the Class B silver trophy for placing second in state, the Washburn Castle Guards boys team did the same in Class C.

The 'Guards were a dominant force in the early part of the ‘80s with state appearances in 1981, 1982 and 1984. It's possible these tough Washburn teams sharpened their game against strong Bay-Area competition. Bayfield and Washburn games back then were often considered epic matchups and, perhaps even more notably, when Washburn wasn't making state mighty-might South Shore High School was.

