...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff
Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The year 1984 was a big one for Bay-Area basketball teams. Not only did the Ashland Oredockers girls basketball team bring home the Class B silver trophy for placing second in state, the Washburn Castle Guards boys team did the same in Class C.
The 'Guards were a dominant force in the early part of the ‘80s with state appearances in 1981, 1982 and 1984. It's possible these tough Washburn teams sharpened their game against strong Bay-Area competition. Bayfield and Washburn games back then were often considered epic matchups and, perhaps even more notably, when Washburn wasn't making state mighty-might South Shore High School was.
