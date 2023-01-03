TWISH

(Photo contributed by the Ashland Historical Society Museum)

This circa-1909 postcard might suggest that even 114 years ago, Chequamegon Bay was a world class fishery. Our angler appears dressed for early-spring fishing and is doing his best to bring in a crocodile-sized musky. Alas, the whole thing is a hoax. One viewer laughingly remarked, "I think we're going to need a bigger boat." Certainly that, but definitely not a taller tale. 

