In 1966, the Ashland Oredockers football team went undefeated against a schedule of teams that included two — Northwestern and Hurley — that the 'Dockers crushed but future AHS teams have found tougher to defeat.
With a host of familiar local family names on the 1966 roster, to settle future holiday disputes it is perhaps worth a review of how the 2022 AHS football team (3-7 overall, 3-4 in the large school Great Northern Conference, and a WIAA D3 state playoff qualifier) might have fared against a common schedule in 1966. Last season's Oredockers fell to both Hurley (2022 record: 6-5), and Northwestern (10-1, and Heart O' North Conference champions). But it is fair to say that the 2022 'Dockers would have taken down the rest of the teams on the 1966 schedule — having a particularly easy time with Superior Cathedral, which no longer offers a high school program. And, while Northwestern (WIAA D5) and Hurley (WIAA D7) have emerged as two of the typically stronger programs in their respective divisions, Bessemer, Ironwood, Park Falls (today known as Chequamegon High School) and Wakefield now field eight-player teams. Duluth Denfield (3-5 in 2022) looks to be a beatable foe for a more athletic Ashland team that also has more players. Odds are, in nothing short of a weird comparison, the records suggest 1966 holds the upper hand at 7-0, while 2022 finishes 5-2. It can easily be assumed the 'Dockers of 2022 would produce a dominant eight-player team capable of defeating almost any in Wisconsin. Thus bragging rights go to 1966. Times change, high school football programs evolve, and some dissolve. In the final analysis? Your grandpa's Oredockers' 1966 football team can enjoy its season in the sun, as the young guns are almost certainly reminded at any family gathering.
