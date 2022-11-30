TWISH

The year 1929 is known for Black Monday and the ensuing collapse of the stock market, which triggered the Great Depression. Amidst these trials and tribulations, the Ashland High School's football team was dishing out some pain and suffering of its own.

Gritty enough to pose for a team photo in what appears to be a winter snow flurry, this formidable crew went 6-0-1 while surrendering just one score all season — a single touchdown to Hurley in what was otherwise a 40-7 rout. It was an era when college football was king and the American Professional Football Association, now known as the NFL, was just 9 years old. Rest assured headgear was worn. Made of leather with some padding inside, helmets offered little protection, lacked face masks, and injuries were not uncommon.

