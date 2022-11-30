...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
(Photo contributed by Ashland Society Historical Museum)
The year 1929 is known for Black Monday and the ensuing collapse of the stock market, which triggered the Great Depression. Amidst these trials and tribulations, the Ashland High School's football team was dishing out some pain and suffering of its own.
Gritty enough to pose for a team photo in what appears to be a winter snow flurry, this formidable crew went 6-0-1 while surrendering just one score all season — a single touchdown to Hurley in what was otherwise a 40-7 rout. It was an era when college football was king and the American Professional Football Association, now known as the NFL, was just 9 years old. Rest assured headgear was worn. Made of leather with some padding inside, helmets offered little protection, lacked face masks, and injuries were not uncommon.
